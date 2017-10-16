Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Rainbow Weather Widget
Rainbow Weather Widget is elegant, unique, and beautifully simple. The minimalist design focuses on what you really need: The current weather and the weekly forecast.
Time Manager
Time Manager is an easy way to keep track of your daily activities. All your tasks will be totaled and broken down into reports and graphs for you to see how well you’re spending your time.
VisuCaller
VisuCaller scans and calls printed phone numbers. It can also scan contact information which can be saved to your device’s contacts or an app list. Simply move the viewfinder over information and once scanned it appears in the list.
OVLA
OVLA is an application to add text and artwork into your own photo. Make your photo into an awesome work in the easiest and simplest way.
Blue Light Therapy
Blue Light Therapy App uses natural processes within your brain to help with waking up and falling asleep. With just four minutes in the morning you will find yourself being able to get out of bed and start doing, rather than endlessly snoozing.
Big Ben Alarm Clock Bells
Bring the landmark of Britain and perhaps the most famous clock in the world to your iPhone. Download this app and bring the beautiful sounds of Big Ben into your life.
