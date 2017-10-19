DT
Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged. 

Zombify

daily app deals ios 10 19 2017 392x696bb

Zombify is the zombie face booth that will transform you into a biting, groaning, brain-eating zombie! It’s undead augmented reality… for your face.

Pickup Lines

daily app deals ios 10 19 2017 392x696bb 1

Looking for a way to break the ice with that special someone? You might find some inspiration from this app.

Female Fitness

daily app deals ios 10 18 2017 392x696bb 1

This app was developed by a professional team of developers, assisted by certified trainers specializing in women’s fitness and strength training. The application is specially created for women of all body shapes.

White Noise

daily app deals ios 10 17 2017 320x568bb

Do you have trouble sleeping at night? Do you want to relax your body and soul with peaceful background sounds? With this app, you may have better luck sleeping tonight — and every night.

Blue Light Therapy

daily app deals ios 10 16 2017 392x696bb 2

Blue Light Therapy App uses natural processes within your brain to help with waking up and falling asleep. With just 4 minutes in the morning you will find yourself being able to get out of bed and start doing, rather than endlessly snoozing.

Pocket Wine

daily app deals ios 10 19 2017 392x696bb 2

Pocket Wine takes you on an exploration of wine styles and grape varieties by giving you an insight into wine that has taken others years to achieve.

