Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Timebox Photo Journal
This app will serve as your personal photo journal, now featuring iCloud shared journals so you can collaborate and exchange full-fidelity photo and video stories with your family and friends.
Smart PDF Scanner
Just snap a photo of your document, and get a PDF file you can instantly send to your colleagues, all from your iPhone or Apple device.
Picture Perfect
Picture Perfect is a fun and simple way to make beautiful photos in seconds. The app also brings in features such as ‘ToneCurve,’ which allows you to modify simply by clicking and dragging on the areas you wish to change.
RadioApp
Easily tune in to local radio stations and to radio stations from all over the world, using a unique analog-like tuner.
10K Runner
Go from Couch to 5K to 10K with the official and often imitated 10K Runner program. This app has over 1.2 million success stories of people who are now running 10K’s, and you can do it, too.
Healthy CrockPot
The Healthy Crock Pot Recipe app contains recipes with a wide range of ingredients. Get featured recipes and categories based on season, trends, popularity, and more.
