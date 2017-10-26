Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Data Monitor Pro
Data Monitor Pro will monitor both Cellular (4G/LTE/3G/Edge/GPRS) and Wi-Fi data usage in real time from your device. This app will let you keep control of your data usage to avoid costly overage charges.
Sooshi
Sooshi is all about one of the most delicious foods. Whether you are new to the whole topic or you are already a fan of sushi, you will find tons of information about what sushi is, how to prepare it, and where to find the best sushi places.
Picture Perfect
Picture Perfect is a fun and simple way to make beautiful photos in seconds. The app also brings in features such as ‘ToneCurve,’ which allows you to modify simply by clicking and dragging on the areas you wish to change.
Safety Photo+Video
Safety Photo+Video lets you keep your most private images and videos private. This app lets you passcode protect your most sensitive media so that prying eyes never see anything you don’t want them to see.
Boba
A browser and mobile safari extension that lets you speed read your favorite web content, including NYTimes, HuffPo, ESPN, blogs, or any other web site.
Stacheify
It’s a mustache mirror! Just hold up the app and go mustache crazy trying tons of different “follicle-accurate” stache styles.
