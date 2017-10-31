Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Airport + flight tracker
This app takes you to airports to see restaurants, shops, and Wi-Fi capabilities. Airport lets you know if your flight’s delayed or canceled and gives you the tools needed to quickly find an alternate flight and rebook all in one place.
Available on:
Storyline
Create, narrate and share beautiful slideshows from your device in seconds. Add up to 20 photos, record your story and share by text, email, or on your social networks.
Available on:
Smart Merge Pro
Smart Merge Pro boasts over one million users, and promises to be the best way to clean up your address book. Delete duplicates and fix typos all in one place.
Available on:
Baby Mozart
This app promises to make your life easier and help your baby sleep better and develop their brain with the most popular classical music for babies. Don’t waste your time using multiple apps for white noise and music — this app combines all those essential functions into one.
Available on:
eXtra Voice Recorder
eXtra Voice Recorder is a combination of a high-quality audio recorder, a multi-functional audio editor and an easy-to-use audio files manager. With eXtra Voice Recorder all your recordings will be fully organized and available whenever you need them.
Available on:
Auto Color Splash
Auto Color Splash lets you emphasize photos quickly and automatically in seconds. It gives photos a dramatic look by converting the background region to black and white, while keeping automatically chosen foreground region in color.
Available on:
Editor's Recommendations
- Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time
- Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time
- Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time
- Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time
- Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time