Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Lola Travel
Lola is the new app from Kayak co-founder Paul English focused on business travel. Lola makes personalized recommendations and offers 24/7 travel agent support.
Alti
Alti is a beautiful, feature-rich, minimalist altimeter and compass application for your iPhone. It sports a clean design, and includes an altitude indicator, a magnetic and true north compass, and coordinates for DMS and degrees.
Runtopia
This app offers all-round GPS tracking and data analysis for your running performance. It also features a real-time audio coach that gives real-time running feedback and guides your running form to help you prevent running injury.
ACT Companion
Acceptance and commitment therapy is a scientifically supported mindfulness-based behaviour therapy with over 100 published peer-reviewed studies demonstrating its effectiveness for a wide range of clinical issues (such as anxiety and depression).
Grocery List
Abandon the paper list and all other complicated applications that end up hindering rather than helping. Remember To Buy was designed to be a more practical grocery list and make your life easier.
Learn Spanish
Learn Spanish in no time! MosaLingua’s effective and addictive teaching method will help you memorize loads of vocabulary, key phrases, and conjugations in record time.
