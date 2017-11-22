Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Meditation Time
The “Meditation Time App” is a simple and clean timer for your meditation session. It lets you set the duration of your meditation and offers a mindfulness bell that rings in an adjustable interval. Choose from a wide variety of Tibetan singing bowls for the gong.
Stopwatch+
Stopwatch Plus is a professional and beautiful mechanical stopwatch app. Whether you need it for timing your laps or just want to keep more precise time, this app can help.
Coyn
Coyn is the most powerful tool for anyone who uses cash for daily expenses or even has cash incomes (gift cards, pocket money, etc.). It helps you to track your cash activities and keep the records only to yourself.
iScan Pro
iScan Pro turns your iPhone into a multipage scanner for documents, receipts, notes, invoices, whiteboards, and other text. With Fast Scanner, you can quickly scan your documents, then print or email them as PDF or JPEG files.
Full Screen Private Browser
View all your websites privately and in full screen with this secure iPhone browser. Protect your iPhone from prying eyes on the street, train, or anywhere else.
Best Greeting Cards Maker
Create unlimited eCards for any occasion with just one single app. Whether you need to send one for the holidays, a birthday, or just because, this app can help.
