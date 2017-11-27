Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Active Voice
Active Voice is the power of your voice in the palm of your hands. Use your voice to send messages and emails. No more tedious typing. Translate your text into 32 foreign languages.
Cassette Gold
Cassette Gold is a cassette player emulator. It plays your music and shows an animated cassette, taking you back to that bygone era when CDs, MP3s, and iPhones were nowhere to be found.
Listaway
Listaway, which includes a to-do list, task manager, and reminders, is an outstanding planner app that helps you organize your life on your terms.
Weather Now
Amazingly beautiful 3D images of our planet draw your attention for so long that you may forget that the application has other useful features that allow you easy access to precise, global weather information.
Relax Rain
Designed with simplicity in mind, Relax Rain is the simplest way to enjoy the relaxing and soothing sound of rain falling. Open up the app and sounds start playing automatically so you can relax, unwind, meditate, or just get some quiet time right away.
Perfect Me
This app claims to hold you to your promises, helping you actually cross off items on your checklist. Your to-do list will be transferred to your calendar so that you can hold yourself accountable.
