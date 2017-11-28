Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
Insane 60 Day Workout
Insane 60 Day Workout is the easy-to-use fitness app for tracking your Insanity workout. This app is also designed to replace the standard paper calendar that comes with the Insanity workout, allowing you to easily track your progress.
Cassette Gold
Cassette Gold is a cassette player emulator. It plays your music and shows an animated cassette, taking you back to the era when CDs, MP3s, and iPhones were nowhere to be found.
Colorup
Kids have long known what adults are just now discovering — coloring is the perfect way to wind down and let your imagination run wild. And what better way than with the countless choices available with a digital book and a burst of bright hues?
Universal Image Search Pro
Search a large database of images effortlessly using this straightforward app. You’ll find search results from Google, Flickr, Bing, and more, all in one place.
AccuView
A useful tool for artists, this app allows you to analyze an image before you take to your canvas. You can select from a variety of grids to help with your painting process.
Perfect Me
This app claims to hold you to your promises, helping you to actually cross off items on your checklist. Your to-do list will be transferred to your calendar so that you can hold yourself accountable.
