Digital Trends
Home > Mobile > Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps…

Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

By
smart assistant

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged. 

Insane 60 Day Workout

daily app deals ios 11 28 2017 392x696bb

Insane 60 Day Workout is the easy-to-use fitness app for tracking your Insanity workout. This app is also designed to replace the standard paper calendar that comes with the Insanity workout, allowing you to easily track your progress.

Available on:

iOS

Cassette Gold

daily app deals ios 11 27 2017 screen1136x1136

Cassette Gold is a cassette player emulator. It plays your music and shows an animated cassette, taking you back to the era when CDs, MP3s, and iPhones were nowhere to be found.

Available on:

iOS

Colorup

daily app deals ios 11 28 2017 392x696bb 1

Kids have long known what adults are just now discovering — coloring is the perfect way to wind down and let your imagination run wild. And what better way than with the countless choices available with a digital book and a burst of bright hues?

Available on:

iOS

Universal Image Search Pro

daily app deals ios 11 28 2017 392x696bb 2

Search a large database of images effortlessly using this straightforward app. You’ll find search results from Google, Flickr, Bing, and more, all in one place.

Available on:

iOS

AccuView

daily app deals ios 11 28 2017 320x568bb 1

A useful tool for artists, this app allows you to analyze an image before you take to your canvas. You can select from a variety of grids to help with your painting process.

Available on:

iOS

Perfect Me

daily app deals ios 11 27 2017 392x696bb

This app claims to hold you to your promises, helping you to actually cross off items on your checklist. Your to-do list will be transferred to your calendar so that you can hold yourself accountable.

Available on:

iOS

Related Topics: App Deals, Best Free iOS Apps, daily app deals, Free iOS Apps, iOS App Deals, Apple
Don't Miss

The best video chat apps to help you stay in touch