Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Listaway
Listaway is an outstanding planner app that helps you organize your life on your terms through a to-do list, task manager, and reminders.
Weather Now
Amazingly beautiful 3D images of our planet draws your attention for so long that you may forget that the application has other useful features that allow you easy access to precise, global weather information.
SafeRide/WalkSafe
SafeRide/WalkSafe is a travel safety app designed to give you peace of mind, especially when traveling alone. You can feel safe and secure by using SafeRide/WalkSafe when you take a taxi, use a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft, or walk alone at night.
Afterlight
Afterlight is the perfect image editing app for quick and straight forward editing. Our simple design, paired with powerful and snappy tools, will give you the look you want in seconds.
Vocabulary
Looking for tips for improving your vocabulary? Whether you are trying to strengthen and broaden your vocabulary for school or personal growth, the key is a commitment to regularly learning new words. This app can help.
Translate for Safari
The app is a Safari extension that translates and speaks aloud the entire web page of Safari app. A must-have app to translate and speak aloud web pages of Safari.
