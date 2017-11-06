Digital Trends
Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged. 

Invisible friend App

daily app deals ios 11 6 2017 392x696bb

Make Secret Santa an easier game than ever with this easy-to-use app that allows you to create gifting groups and send messages.

Available on:

iOS

Weather Now

daily app deals ios 11 3 2017 392x696bb 1

Beautiful 3D images of our planet draw your attention for so long that you may forget that this application has other useful features that allow you easy access to precise, global weather information.

Available on:

iOS

SafeRide/WalkSafe

daily app deals ios 11 2 2017 392x696bb

SafeRide/WalkSafe is a travel safety app designed to give you peace of mind, especially when traveling alone. You can feel safe and secure by using SafeRide/WalkSafe when you take a taxi, use a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft, or walk alone at night.

Available on:

iOS

No More Socks

daily app deals ios 11 6 2017 392x696bb 1

Easily find, organize, remember, and buy amazing presents for all your friends and family. This app includes gift lists, events, ideas gathering, birthday reminders, online and offline shopping, and sharing.

Available on:

iOS

Traffic Time

daily app deals ios 11 6 2017 392x696bb 2

Traffic Time makes it easy to view and share exactly how long it will take to reach all of your favorite destinations.

Available on:

iOS

My Book List

daily app deals ios 11 6 2017 392x696bb 3

The ideal repository for book recommendations gathered from friends, reviews, and other sources, the app will locate the actual book cover and store it on its iBook-like shelf or as an entry on a list.

Available on:

iOS

