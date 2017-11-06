Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Invisible friend App
Make Secret Santa an easier game than ever with this easy-to-use app that allows you to create gifting groups and send messages.
Weather Now
Beautiful 3D images of our planet draw your attention for so long that you may forget that this application has other useful features that allow you easy access to precise, global weather information.
SafeRide/WalkSafe
SafeRide/WalkSafe is a travel safety app designed to give you peace of mind, especially when traveling alone. You can feel safe and secure by using SafeRide/WalkSafe when you take a taxi, use a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft, or walk alone at night.
No More Socks
Easily find, organize, remember, and buy amazing presents for all your friends and family. This app includes gift lists, events, ideas gathering, birthday reminders, online and offline shopping, and sharing.
Traffic Time
Traffic Time makes it easy to view and share exactly how long it will take to reach all of your favorite destinations.
My Book List
The ideal repository for book recommendations gathered from friends, reviews, and other sources, the app will locate the actual book cover and store it on its iBook-like shelf or as an entry on a list.
