Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Storm It
Storm It is a simple app that allows you to add or collect your ideas and share them as a Tweetstorm on Twitter. Storm It is perfect for Twitteratti’s who at times feel Twitter’s 140 character limit (or even #Twitter280) to be limiting.
Available on:
DigitalOcean Manager
You can view your DigitalOcean Droplets with this app and check their status. You can also reboot your Droplet or make a snapshot.
Available on:
PK Fitness
PK Fitness is an effort-based activity tracker. It’s a simple, easy-to-use workout journal and social network that helps you stay on track with your fitness goals.
Available on:
Resume Builder
Resume Builder transforms your iPhone and iPad into a portable CV designer. The app allows you to create unique resumes in minutes.
Available on:
Air-Photos
Air-Photos is a Wi-Fi photo viewer that lets you direct view your photos from your computer without having to go through the trouble of a sync.
Available on:
Coyn
Coyn is the most powerful tool for anyone who uses cash for daily expenses. Track your expenses and manage your money like it’s nobody’s business.
Available on:
Editors' Recommendations
- Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time
- Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time
- Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time
- Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time
- Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time