Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged. 

Storm It

Storm It is a simple app that allows you to add or collect your ideas and share them as a Tweetstorm on Twitter. Storm It is perfect for Twitteratti’s who at times feel Twitter’s 140-character limit (or even #Twitter280) to be limiting.

Calming Meditation Oasis

Meditate easily with this simple yet elegant app. Be stress-free and worry-free. Enjoy calmness, peace of mind, joy, vibrant health, greater energy, and more.

Rainbow

Bored of the classic grayish iPhone keyboard? Now is the time to add some rainbow color strokes to your keys with the new Rainbow keyboard, exclusive for iPhone and iPad.

Resume Builder

Resume Builder transforms your iPhone and iPad into a portable CV designer. It allows you to create unique resumes in minutes.

dB Decible Meter

This app promises to provide you with a sound level meter with exclusive accuracy of measurements. It’s calibrated with a professional high-precision decibel meter.

Shoppylist Pro

With Shoppylist you can create your grocery shopping list easily and quickly directly from your iPhone. Quickly add items to your grocery list using the built-in catalog that suggests items as you tap letters.

