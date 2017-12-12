Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Cranky Weather
There’s always something to complain about, specially when it comes to weather. Cranky Weather gives you hilariously twisted weather reports for every situation.
Available on:
Calming Meditation Oasis
Meditate easily with this simple yet elegant app. Be stress-free and worry-free. Enjoy calmness, peace of mind, joy, vibrant health, greater energy, and more.
Available on:
Rainbow
Bored of the classic grayish iPhone keyboard? Now is the time to add some rainbow color strokes to your keys with the new Rainbow keyboard, exclusive for iPhone and iPad.
Available on:
Throwback Stories
Throwback Stories helps you create stunning Instagram Stories from your memories, providing a set of useful tools to enhance and animate your stories.
Available on:
CalcKey
CalcKey allows you to perform calculations right within iMessage, without even having to leave the app, so you finally work out exactly how much your friend owes you for dinner more quickly and easily.
Available on:
GlowOrbX
GlowOrbX is a level based avoidance game. Weave your way past various hurdles and obstacles to progress through each level. There are six playable characters and the GlowOrb behaves differently inside each character.
Available on:
