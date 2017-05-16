Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
Revenge of the Calculators
This app is intended for entertainment purposes only and does not provide true calculator functionality. But it does include nine hilarious mock calculators that you can use to prank your friends.
Multi Translate
Multi Translate is a professional translator and interpreter app able to convert any language into three others simultaneously.
Photosets
This camera is meant for taking stunning motion photography. And while other photo apps may have serious competition on the App Store, Photosets promises to be one-of-a-kind.
dB Meter
The dBA Meter app is well calibrated with professional noise meter tool OKTAVA 110A-PRO, and can measure sound SPL level/noise no matter where you are.
Expenses OK
Expenses OK is the fastest way to track your expenses. Just enter data in the widget of the app and see how you’re spending your money.
Time Manager
Time Manager is an easy way to keep track of your daily activities. With one touch you can access all your common tasks and edit them at any time.
