Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Big Clock
Stop squinting to see the time. This is the biggest, ad-free clock available in the App Store. You can even use it to completely customize your alarm.
TopScanner
This app turns your iPhone or iPad into full-featured PDF document scanner. For example, you can scan your receipts and save as PDF file to trace your expenses.
Easy Backup Pro
Your contacts are the most important data in your phone, which may be lost in seconds. Easy Backup Pro keeps your contacts in a safe place.
Dramatic Black & White
Using Dramatic Black & White you can make your own black-and-white photographs, ones where light and contrast, grit and form come together to tell a story.
Expenses OK
Expenses OK is the fastest way to track your expenses. Just enter data in the widget of the app and see how you’re spending your money.
Simple Audio Manager
If you are looking for a voice recorder for college or your business meetings, or for recording anything you want, you should check out the Simple Audio Manager and Recorder.
