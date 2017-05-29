Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
HD Retina Wallpaper
This app features more than 20,000 vibrant wallpapers to choose from, which can be found using a powerful search function that returns wallpapers based on query keywords.
Phraseholic
Phraseaholic makes expanding your vocabulary in French, Spanish, and Russian convenient and fun. Every day, a new, interesting phrase will be available for you to learn with phonetics and audio.
Zen Sketch
Zen Sketch is a cross between a note-taking and a painting app. It’s described as an environment with the ability to add serious detail to your work.
Bokeh Lens
Bokeh Lens will turn your iPhone photos into DSLR-quality photos with creamy and pleasing bokeh effects. You can adjust aperture to control how much your photo’s background should be bokeh-blurred.
Pinyin Chart
Join over 500,000 students and perfect your Chinese pronunciation with the most popular Pinyin Chart on the app store. Great new features include all possible combinations of sounds and tones in Chinese.
Change
Change is a beautifully, well-designed and simple app that helps you convert currencies easily. All you need to do is choose your currency and slide right or left to compare other currencies.
