Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Time Off
Request, remember, and report all your paid Time Off. Now the app offers advanced accruals, cloud sync, and co-worker notifications.
Aura
Aura’s powerful and beautifully designed tools will help you add beautiful frames, filters, text and so much more to your photos, in the most creative and playful way ever.
PostBot 3
The Bot tells you when to post to Instagram and what tags to use. Best hours of the day are determined with intelligence, specifically for your audience.
Reminders Widget
You can now check out your reminders easily without having to unlock your phone with this handy Reminders Widget.
TextVideo
TextVideo will give you a simple way to add text on video. Your text can be wrapped, rotated, and animated, and hundreds of fonts are available.
iHydrate
You’re not drinking enough water. This app can help with charts and reminders (included) to keep you going. Every second of every day, someone around the world is using the app to stay hydrated.
