Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Art Genius
Art Genius transforms your photos into cool works of art. Just press a button and watch Art Genius draw on your screen as it turns your images into stunning art.
Cartoonatic 2
Use this app to turn your videos into hilarious cartoons with music and special effects.
Note-ify
This app is a simple and convenient note-taking tool. Organize your notes, ideas, shopping lists, tasks, and different reference information. It features a user-friendly and customizable interface.
Yoga
This app comes with HD videos of yoga poses developed and demonstrated by qualified yoga instructors. Search poses based on type, focus, and ability.
Pocket Yoga
With Pocket Yoga, you can practice at a pace that’s right for you in the comfort of your own home. Simply roll out your mat, place your device in front, and Pocket Yoga will guide you through an entire session.
TextGrabber
This app easily and quickly scans, translates, and saves your chosen text or QR codes from virtually any printed material.
