Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
007’s Vidicon
Feel like spying? 007’s Vidicon — Spy Video Camera can record video surreptitiously. So if you’re trying to be stealthy about your filming, this just may be the app for you.
Yoga Studio
This Ultimate Yoga app allows you to play, create, customize, and schedule easy-to-follow HD video yoga classes. It features 80-plus ready-made yoga and meditation classes with HD video.
ScanBee
ScanBee turns your iPhone into a portable scanner. It allows you to scan any document into a high-quality PDF file.
Instaflash
Instaflash is your go to photo app with all the tools you need to perfect your photos instantly. Transform dark and dull shots into vibrant photos and amaze your friends and family.
Universal Image Search Pro
Search a large database of images to find the one you want. You’ll get image results from Google, Bing, and Flickr, all in one place.
Binaural Energy
Binaural beats are scientifically proven frequencies designed to induce specific states of mind. The beats in Binaural Energy have been engineered to help you wake up and give yourself an energy boost.
