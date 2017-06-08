Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
HPlayer
Downloads and watches videos from your Dropbox, Google Drive, iCloud, OneDrive, Box, and other cloud drives from your iPhone even if you’re offline.
Splashtop Personal
Use Splashtop to access your computer on the local network with best-in-class video streaming performance. View and edit Microsoft Office and PDF files, and put your Mac in your pocket.
iPicBox Pro
Store your photos safely in this app. All your photos stored in iPicBox are 100-percent private. Your photos are only stored on your device and are never uploaded to the app’s servers.
Speak2See
Speak2See utilizes state-of-the-art voice recognition to rapidly convert your words into large, legible text. Your iPhone and iPad are instantly upgraded to visual pocket communicators.
California Law
Californian? Interested in Californian law? This app is for you. LawStack’s complete California Law (CA) in your pocket so you can leave the heavy book at home. A number of these state-law apps are free today.
WidgetCal
This app shows a weekly or monthly view for your events and reminders, all with a beautiful layout directly in your Notification Center. Access your calendar without hassle.
