Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Grocery List
Abandon the paper list and all the other complicated apps that end up hindering rather than helping. “Remember To Buy” was designed to be a more practical grocery list, and to make your life easier.
Available on:
English Ace
EnglishAce allows you to browse Princeton WordNet dictionaries without a network connection. Even if you’re offline, your vocabulary can be on point.
Available on:
Translator
With Translator, you can translate any text between 58 world languages. All you have to do is select your source and target languages, type your text and click on the translation button.
Available on:
AccessNote
AccessNote is the first notepad app for the iOS platform designed particularly for VoiceOver users looking for a highly efficient, feature-rich note-taking experience.
Available on:
Active Voice
Active Voice lets you use your voice to send messages and emails. Plus, you can translate your text into up to 32 foreign languages.
Available on:
GRIDy
Use this app to quickly and easily keep track of all your photos. Create various categories and organize all your shots so you never have to scroll endlessly through your camera roll again.
Available on: