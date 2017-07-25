Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Quotiful
Quotiful brings you curated quote collections that are specially designed to mirror what you’re experiencing in life or trying to achieve. Get motivated and get Quotiful.
5-Minute Clinical Consult
A best seller for over 25 years, this mobile app version of the best-selling book delivers fast up-to-date guidance on over 900 medical conditions on your mobile device.
PhotoTangler
PhotoTangler Collage Maker is a powerful image app that instantly turns your favorite photos into beautiful collages. It allows you to blend them together in unique and creative ways.
Blink
These powerful and beautifully designed tools will help you add beautiful frames, filters, text and so much more to your photos, in the most creative and playful way.
Gloomlogue
Transform your photos into stunning, illustrated gloom paints. The clean, intuitive interface, paired with powerful and robust tools, will give you the look you want in seconds.
Fontz
Add fonts to your photos with Fontz. With several text fonts to choose from and a wide spectrum of colors, you can add captions to any of your pictures with this app.
