Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Workout Playlist
Workout Playlist is the first weightlifting app to introduce the playlist format to working out. Select the muscle groups you want to train, time, and intensity, and get working.
Photosets
This app combines a camera, editor, and slow-motion video camera to help you capture bursts of photos at up to 30 photos per second. Photosets are stored only within the app.
TickleMeThink
TickleMeThink is a brainstorming app that helps you get new ideas and solve problems. It offers a simple structured thinking process that makes thinking easy and fun.
Blink
These powerful and beautifully designed tools will help you add frames, filters, text, and so much more to your photos, in the most creative and playful way.
Baby+
New parent? Track your baby’s development, and save those special moments forever. Get the supportive baby app for moms and dads alike.
Ask MathStudio
Ask MathStudio gives you instant answers to your math questions using natural language. Ask everything from basic math to college calculus to everyday queries like today’s forecast.
