Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
AdBuster
Save data and speed up your Safari app by using AdBuster to block ads, trackers, unnecessary resources, and to bypass anti-adblock detectors.
Available on:
Weight Tracker
Weight Tracker provides a quick and easy way to enter and track your weight. It uses HealthKit to save and store your weight information.
Available on:
TickleMeThink
TickleMeThink is a brainstorming app that helps you get new ideas and solve problems. It offers a simple structured thinking process that makes thinking easy and fun.
Available on:
MyBrushes Pro
MyBrushes Pro is a unique painting application designed to create images and present the entire painting process on an unlimited size canvas with unlimited layers.
Available on:
Baby+
New baby? Track your baby’s development, and save those special moments forever. Get the supportive Baby App for moms and dads alike.
Available on:
Todotrix
Todotrix helps you to effectively organize your tasks according to Eisenhower’s decision matrix. The matrix is a great technique for prioritizing your tasks.
Available on: