Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Thankful for
Studies show that people who regularly practice giving thanks are happier. Give thanks on a daily basis with this helpful reminder app.
Happy Hypnosis
Lift your spirits with an encouraging and uplifting hypnotherapy session by Rachael Meddows Hypnosis. Don’t forget to snap out of it!
Breathe Pro
Breathe in and out to relax with gorgeous scenes from around the world and measure your stress resistance with your iPhone camera.
Shake!
Shake for a flashlight and swipe for a compass. Shake! is your friendly outdoor companion that also displays weather data for your current location.
Stress Guide
Developed by stress experts, the app is made to help you quantify your level of psychological or physical stress. The app will also help you manage your stress levels.
Spanish Vocab Builder
Spanish has never been more attainable than with this app. Learn new words, review past words, manage word lists, and more.
