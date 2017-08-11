Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Xmart Calculator
Xmart Calculator Pro is an intelligent salary and financial calculator and accounting app, as well as an audit checker capable of solving complex math equations based on text expression.
Happy Hypnosis
Lift your spirits with an encouraging and uplifting hypnotherapy session by Rachael Meddows Hypnosis. Don’t forget to snap out of it!
White Noise +
This app promises to be one of the best white noise tools on the app store. It allows you to create and save over 400,000 sound atmospheres and mix your favorite sounds together.
Shake!
Shake for a flashlight and swipe for a compass. Shake! is your friendly outdoor companion that also displays weather data for your current location.
Slick
Unlocking your phone has never been been more entertaining. Give your lock screen a little makeover with Slick.
Coyn
Coyn promises to be a simple, secure, and stylish way to manage your cash. Coyn respects your privacy and will never allow your data to be posted to any websites, bank accounts, or cloud services.
