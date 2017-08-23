Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
DeliTape
Convert your iPhone into a retro Walkman with Delitape. This vintage music app brings you back to the good old days. Swipe through the finest tapes animated with a great passion for detail.
Available on:
Ashy Bines Ab Challenge
Discover your personal belly blueprint and fast track your journey to achieving the flat, sexy stomach you have always wanted.
Available on:
Remote Drive Pro
Turn your iPhone or iPad into a wireless flash drive for your Mac. Have full access to your Mac files – use your iOS device to stream videos, and view photos and documents, from anywhere within your home.
Available on:
Aura
Apply stunning filters to your photos more easily than ever. Choose from a beautiful collection of stunning filters to make your photos achieve the specific look and glow you want.
Available on:
Speech Translator
Instantly speak another language simply by talking to your phone. This app promises to return your speech in one of 33 languages.
Available on:
Train Conductor
Directly control trains with your finger. Send them to their destinations by creating track connections with a quick swipe.
Available on: