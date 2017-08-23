DT
DT
Home > Mobile > Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps…

Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

By
app deals

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged. 

DeliTape

daily app deals ios 8 23 2017 screen696x696

Convert your iPhone into a retro Walkman with Delitape. This vintage music app brings you back to the good old days. Swipe through the finest tapes animated with a great passion for detail.

Available on:

iOS

Ashy Bines Ab Challenge

daily app deals ios 8 22 2017 screen696x696 1

Discover your personal belly blueprint and fast track your journey to achieving the flat, sexy stomach you have always wanted.

Available on:

iOS

Remote Drive Pro

daily app deals ios 8 23 2017 screen696x696 1

Turn your iPhone or iPad into a wireless flash drive for your Mac. Have full access to your Mac files – use your iOS device to stream videos, and view photos and documents, from anywhere within your home.

Available on:

iOS

Aura

daily app deals ios 8 23 2017 screen696x696 2

Apply stunning filters to your photos more easily than ever. Choose from a beautiful collection of stunning filters to make your photos achieve the specific look and glow you want.

Available on:

iOS

Speech Translator

daily app deals ios 8 23 2017 screen696x696 3

Instantly speak another language simply by talking to your phone. This app promises to return your speech in one of 33 languages.

Available on:

iOS

Train Conductor

daily app deals ios 8 22 2017 screen696x696 3

Directly control trains with your finger. Send them to their destinations by creating track connections with a quick swipe.

Available on:

iOS