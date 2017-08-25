Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Moonganizer
Moonganizer features a handy combination of astrological Moon calendar and organizer. With these calendar recommendations, you can plan your business, personal, and social life based on lunar patterns.
Available on:
Weather FX Pro
Do you want to add weather such as rain, rainbows, snow, stars, or fog effects to your photos? This is a weather photo editor with instant weather overlay for all your photos.
Available on:
AdBlocker
With a single tap, AdBlock is capable of blocking various ads, protecting your privacy, speeding up your websites with less data cost, and improving the experience of your internet browsing.
Available on:
Aura
Apply stunning filters to your photos more easily than ever. Choose from a beautiful collection of stunning filters to make your photos achieve the specific look and glow you want.
Available on:
Night Mode Camera
The application takes real pictures and videos at the lowest luminosity without any additional appliances on iPhone.
Available on:
Top Speed App
Top speed app is used for calculating an automobile’s top speed, gear ratios, engine RPMs, and tire sizes.
Available on: