Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged. 

QuickPark

QuickPark is the ultimate parking assistant, both in your pocket and on your wrist. Use QuickPark to set how much time you’ve got left in your meter and you’ll get notified when you’re running out of time.

Happy Hypnosis

Lift your spirits with an encouraging and uplifting hypnotherapy session by Rachael Meddows Hypnosis. Don’t forget to snap out of it!

Fireworks Tap

This simple app lets you tap on the screen to create fireworks. Keep your baby or yourself entertained for hours with these optics.

MoneyCoach

MoneyCoach brings you more money and financial freedom by helping you manage all your financial accounts, create amazing reports and give you personalized finance tips.

Step Out of Bed

The only way you can turn off this alarm clock is by actually stepping out of your bed. It uses advanced image recognition and step tracking technologies to confirm that you’re far away from your bed.

Electronics Calculators

Need some help calculating these metrics? This app can help you find the value of resistors, and includes an Ohm’s law calculator and a 555 timer that calculates output frequency.

