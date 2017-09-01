Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Stress Guide
Developed by stress experts, this app is made to help you quantifying your level of psychological or physical stress with the iPhone camera. The app also gives you personalized tips on how to cope with stress.
Available on:
C-Time
Your time is precious. C-Time is the app that helps you see how much of your valuable time you spend at certain places, or doing certain things.
Available on:
BlackCam
BlackCam helps you to take stunning black-and-white photographs with live preview. The app features live contrast, brightness, and exposure sliders.
Available on:
NiteFan
This app will allow you to choose between the sounds of four different fans to help you fall asleep when your head hits the pillow. Play one type of fan or mix them together to create your own custom fan sound.
Available on:
Sketch Me
Turn your photos into drawings, cartoons, or sketch images in one click, creating instant works of art. The app features 19 effects that promise to be easy to use.
Available on:
Relax Rain
Designed with simplicity in mind, Relax Rain is the simplest way to enjoy the relaxing and soothing sound of rain falling. Open up the app and sounds start playing automatically so you can relax and unwind.
Available on: