Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Spite
The competition is heating up in the new turn-based online multiplayer space. Spite & Malice supports up to 30 games, with friends or random opponents, at a time. Play on the go, and receive a notification when it’s your turn to be devious.
Tabata
Work out with Tabata at any time and in any place. Choose the duration of the workout and fully enjoy the most effective exercises.
7 Minutes Workout Program
7 Minutes Workout Program features more than 20 different exercises, and each exercise lasts 7 minutes maximum. You can also customize your own workout settings, and exercise without even looking at the phone.
Beehive Weather
This is a clean, simple, and perfect weather app. It features six colorful themes for personalization as well as 7-day or 12-hour weather forecasts.
Pow Wow Radio
Pow Wow Radio is the source for American Indian Pow Wow music. Listen to over 2,000 Pow Wow songs from groups such as Midnite Express, Cozad, Bear Creek, Southern Boys, Eyabay, and more.
Paper Keyboard
Forget bluetooth, use paper. Just print a PDF file on paper and use it as a keyboard. How? Put your phone where marked on the paper and see the magic happen: the phone’s camera detects your fingers with state-of-the-art algorithms.
