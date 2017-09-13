Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Action Tasks
Action Tasks is an artisanal to-do list app that makes completing your tasks fun and rewarding with action sounds and force feedback.
Weather Now
Amazingly beautiful 3D images of our planet draws your attention for so long that you may forget that this application has other useful features that grant you easy access to precise global weather information.
7 Minutes Workout Program
7 Minutes Workout Program features more than 20 different exercises, and each workout lasts 7 minutes maximum. You can also customize your own workout settings, and exercise without even looking at the phone.
Bokeh
There’s no need DSLR camera to create bokeh effects now. You can have bokeh photos instantly with this app. Just snap a picture on your iPhone and filter it through this easy-to-use tool.
my.eggbite
This app, my.eggbite, tracks and records your activities and achievements. Record elapsed time, distance, altitude, speed, and minimum and maximum speed, no matter what you’re doing.
Phoenix Photo Editor
Phoenix is a powerful and fast photo editor with a bunch of editing tools, and importing and sharing options. With Phoenix you will have all the freedom to customize your photos with pretty filters, effects, borders, and fonts.
