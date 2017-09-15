Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Nutrition GPA
Answer ten simple questions about what you ate today and get a grade on the nutrition quality of your diet. Then, track your Nutrition GPA over time. Feedback, motivation, and accountability in just two minutes a day.
Available on:
Thankful For
“Thankful for…” helps you pick up the healthy habit of giving thanks with a curated list of hundreds of things to be grateful for. Pick the ones that adjust better to you, get reminders throughout the day and share your gratitude with the world.
Available on:
Extreme Week Calendar
This app is the light version of the popular Extreme Agenda organizer app. It gives you a seven-day weekly view and inline day view to add great features not found in the default Apple calendar.
Available on:
Easy Spending
Over a million users agree that Easy Spending is the best way to take control of where the money goes and effectively build wealth using the simple and yet powerful money management app.
Available on:
noScroll
Gone are the days of asking friends and family not to swipe through when showing pics from your last trip. Pass your device to friends and family to show them only the photos you’ve selected.
Available on:
Translate Website Extension
Translate websites directly inside Safari on iPhone and iPad. Download the app, set your output language, follow quick tutorial to enable extension and you are ready to go.
Available on: