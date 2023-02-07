Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

An AMOLED display, a 50MP primary camera, 80W fast charging, and more – the OnePlus 11 is packed with features. While the charging capacity is slower than its predecessor, the primary difference isn’t that. With the launch of the OnePlus 11, there’s one question on every OnePlus fan’s mind: Does the OnePlus 11 have an alert slider?

Ever since the OnePlus One, the alert slider has been one of the most distinctive features of a OnePlus phone. You can quickly flick the slider to turn on notification sounds, set the phone to vibrate, or silence everything. It’s quick, convenient, and something no other Android phone offers. But OnePlus removed the alert slider from the OnePlus 10T last year, leaving many people to wonder if it’s back on the OnePlus 11.

The OnePlus 11 does have an alert slider

Here’s the good news: The OnePlus 11 features an alert slider, which comes as a surprise since the company said that the OnePlus 10T’s lack of it was not only a design choice but also a performance need.

As per the company, the lack of the alert slider on the OnePlus 10T resulted in OnePlus providing high-wattage charging, a large battery capacity, and a better antenna signal. Out of these three, the latter two are still part of the OnePlus 11, and 80W fast charging is still “high-wattage.” Plus, the latest flagship device from OnePlus packs a bigger battery than the OnePlus 10T.

OnePlus had earlier admitted that if it kept the alert slider on the OnePlus 10T, the maximum battery capacity on the device would have been 4,500mAh, instead of the 4,800mAh dual-cell battery. On the other hand, the OnePlus 11 supports 80W fast charging on an even bigger, 5,000mAh battery, so the previous statements now seem bogus. Or maybe the company figured out a way to combine the alert slider design with its priorities. All of this while also packing a brand new Cryo-velocity VC cooling system to keep the OnePlus 11 cool under pressure.

How the OnePlus 11 alert slider works

The alert slider has been a part of OnePlus’ design philosophy since its inception. It was a surprise when OnePlus removed it from the OnePlus 10T. However, the alert slider is back and sits on the right edge of the OnePlus 11.

If you keep the slider in the bottom position, the phone will be in ringing mode. If you shift the slider to the middle, it changes to vibration. And in case you want to put the phone in silent mode, you need to push it to the top. It’s easy and works perfectly.

