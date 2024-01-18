 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 have a headphone jack?

Tushar Mehta
By
The back of the yellow Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Until a few years ago, most of us spent an enormous amount of time detangling our wired earphones. Even though it seems an image of the distant past now, many people still prefer listening to audio via a wired connection due to better audio quality and lower latency than wireless earphones or headphones. If you are among those and have been eyeing the new Galaxy S24 series phones, it’s worth questioning: Does the Galaxy S24 have a headphone jack?

Apple’s decision to remove the headphone jack from the iPhone 7 in 2016 has continually compelled more and more phone brands to follow suit. Samsung initially resisted the move for the next three years and offered a headphone jack until the flagship Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series launched in 2019. What does that mean for the Galaxy S24 series? Let us answer that for you!

Recommended Videos

The Galaxy S24 doesn’t have a headphone jack

Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and showing the USB-C port.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Galaxy S24 follows in the footsteps of other Samsung flagships since the Galaxy S20 launched in 2020. That means there is no 3.5mm headphone jack on the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, or S24 Ultra.

This move came from Samsung after years of mocking Apple for removing the headphone jack with satiric ads — which it eventually took down. While entry-level Samsung devices such as the Galaxy A14 still offer a headphone jack, you unfortunately will not find it on the Galaxy S lineup.

If you still use wired earphones for superior audio — or even for the sake of simplicity — the Galaxy S24 may disappoint. That, however, does not mean there is no workaround to enjoy wired audio; you just need to take a few extra steps.

Alternatives to the missing headphone jack

Three Galaxy S24 Plus models laying on a table, including the white, gray, and yellow ones.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Switching to USB is the most convenient way to continue listening to audio via a wired headset. One option is to buy a headset that connects via the USB-C port instead of a 3.5mm headphone jack. There are countless options for every price range you can find online and offline.

Alternatively, if you prefer using a particular pair of headphones that only connect over a 3.5mm jack, you can grab a USB-C to 3.5mm converter (aka a dongle) for less than $10. But keep in mind that the audio quality will vary with the price of the equipment.

For a higher audio output grade, we recommend using a DAC (digital-to-analog converter) to upgrade the quality of digital audio files and resemble analog output — such as from a vinyl player. DACs will connect to the Galaxy S24 phones over the USB-C port and may require additional power or separate charging to amplify the audio signals. Again, there are countless variations when it comes to DACs with USB-C connectivity, so make sure to weigh your options before settling for one.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Meanwhile, if you are finally ready to dip your toes in the world of wireless audio, there are countless options. If you wish to enjoy the most seamless connectivity with the Galaxy S24 and use other Samsung devices, such as a Galaxy Tab or the Galaxy Watch, your best bet would be to choose from Samsung’s Galaxy Buds lineup. If you are looking for a rich audio experience, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer a high-resolution (Hi-res) output along with active noise cancellation.

If you can wait a little, Samsung is rumored to launch a new range of Galaxy Buds with real-time translation features that use the Galaxy S24’s on-device AI processing prowess. The exact timeline of this launch is unclear, so you may want to check out other options that may otherwise serve as the best Bluetooth headsets or wireless earbuds for the Galaxy S24 series.

Editors' Recommendations

Tushar Mehta
Tushar Mehta
Tushar has a passion for consumer tech and likes to tinker with smartphones, laptops, wearables, smart home devices, and…
This is the official date Samsung will announce the Galaxy S24
Leaked design schematic of Samsung Galaxy S24.

2024 has barely started, but we already have an exciting development in the mobile tech space. Specifically, we now know the exact date Samsung is announcing the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

On January 2, Samsung sent official invitations for the next Galaxy Unpacked event. It will take place on Wednesday, January 17, at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. It's a change of pace from the typical New York and San Francisco locations where Unpacked has traditionally occurred and a much different setting from last year's Unpacked in Seoul, where Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Read more
This is the best Samsung Galaxy S24 leak yet
A close-up render of the Galaxy S24 in violet.

It's almost the start of a new year. How can you tell? Because Samsung smartphone leaks are everywhere. Just one day after a huge Galaxy S24 price leak, we now have new renders of all three S24 phones. And these aren't just any renders — they're the best ones we've seen yet.

Samsung Galaxy S24 renders have been appearing online for months now, but they often come with a caveat: They're based on CAD designs, are low-resolution files, or have unsightly watermarks plastered all over them. That's not the case with these newest S24 renders.

Read more
Samsung may have a price shocker for the Galaxy S24 series
An alleged photo of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The much-anticipated reveal of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is just a few weeks away, and excitement is building as rumors swirl around the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. Many interesting details about the new models' appearance and potential features have emerged. However, a critical piece of information has been missing until recently: the price of these handsets.

GalaxyClub says the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus could arrive at cheaper prices than their S23 counterparts in the EU. However, the Galaxy S24 Ultra could see a price hike compared to the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
The Galaxy S24 is getting ... cheaper?

Read more