Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 have a headphone jack?

Until a few years ago, most of us spent an enormous amount of time detangling our wired earphones. Even though it seems an image of the distant past now, many people still prefer listening to audio via a wired connection due to better audio quality and lower latency than wireless earphones or headphones. If you are among those and have been eyeing the new Galaxy S24 series phones, it’s worth questioning: Does the Galaxy S24 have a headphone jack?

Apple’s decision to remove the headphone jack from the iPhone 7 in 2016 has continually compelled more and more phone brands to follow suit. Samsung initially resisted the move for the next three years and offered a headphone jack until the flagship Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series launched in 2019. What does that mean for the Galaxy S24 series? Let us answer that for you!

The Galaxy S24 doesn’t have a headphone jack

The Galaxy S24 follows in the footsteps of other Samsung flagships since the Galaxy S20 launched in 2020. That means there is no 3.5mm headphone jack on the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, or S24 Ultra.

This move came from Samsung after years of mocking Apple for removing the headphone jack with satiric ads — which it eventually took down. While entry-level Samsung devices such as the Galaxy A14 still offer a headphone jack, you unfortunately will not find it on the Galaxy S lineup.

If you still use wired earphones for superior audio — or even for the sake of simplicity — the Galaxy S24 may disappoint. That, however, does not mean there is no workaround to enjoy wired audio; you just need to take a few extra steps.

Alternatives to the missing headphone jack

Switching to USB is the most convenient way to continue listening to audio via a wired headset. One option is to buy a headset that connects via the USB-C port instead of a 3.5mm headphone jack. There are countless options for every price range you can find online and offline.

Alternatively, if you prefer using a particular pair of headphones that only connect over a 3.5mm jack, you can grab a USB-C to 3.5mm converter (aka a dongle) for less than $10. But keep in mind that the audio quality will vary with the price of the equipment.

For a higher audio output grade, we recommend using a DAC (digital-to-analog converter) to upgrade the quality of digital audio files and resemble analog output — such as from a vinyl player. DACs will connect to the Galaxy S24 phones over the USB-C port and may require additional power or separate charging to amplify the audio signals. Again, there are countless variations when it comes to DACs with USB-C connectivity, so make sure to weigh your options before settling for one.

Meanwhile, if you are finally ready to dip your toes in the world of wireless audio, there are countless options. If you wish to enjoy the most seamless connectivity with the Galaxy S24 and use other Samsung devices, such as a Galaxy Tab or the Galaxy Watch, your best bet would be to choose from Samsung’s Galaxy Buds lineup. If you are looking for a rich audio experience, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer a high-resolution (Hi-res) output along with active noise cancellation.

If you can wait a little, Samsung is rumored to launch a new range of Galaxy Buds with real-time translation features that use the Galaxy S24’s on-device AI processing prowess. The exact timeline of this launch is unclear, so you may want to check out other options that may otherwise serve as the best Bluetooth headsets or wireless earbuds for the Galaxy S24 series.

