Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 have an SD card slot?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series — which includes the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra — is here. These latest models offer some fantastic features, but many would-be buyers wonder whether the phones come with an SD card slot to expand the storage capacity.

In today’s world, smartphones have become the primary device for capturing and storing a vast amount of data, ranging from photos, videos, and gaming content to personal information such as banking notes. While the new Samsung Galaxy phones offer sufficient internal storage options to meet your needs, it’s worth asking, “Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 series have an SD card slot?”

The Galaxy S24 does not have an SD card slot

The short answer is “no.” The Samsung Galaxy S24 models, including the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra, do not have a slot for microSD cards.

This is not a new development, as the last time Samsung included an SD card slot in its mainline Galaxy S series was with the Galaxy S20 in 2020. Since then, the SD card slot has not been included in the Galaxy S21, S22, and S23 series. That may be a disappointing answer for some people, but it’s not at all surprising.

Internal storage options for the Galaxy S24

The Galaxy S24 series has no SD card slot but offers different internal storage options to cater to your storage needs. The regular Galaxy S24 comes with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage, just like its predecessor, the Galaxy S23. On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra offer internal storage options starting from 256GB, with 512GB available for both models. The Galaxy S24 Ultra also offers 1TB of internal storage.

When choosing a smartphone to buy, keeping the internal storage capacity in mind is essential. It’s necessary because it is not expandable. If you plan on using your phone to take pictures or store 4K videos, then 128GB and 256GB might not be enough. However, 512GB or 1TB of storage might be more than most users need.

When it comes to smartphones, storage capacity is one of the most essential features to consider. With all the photos, videos, apps, and files we store on our phones, having enough storage space is a must. The Galaxy S24 series is no exception to this rule, and while it lacks a microSD slot, Samsung has provided users with four different internal storage options.

While some users may be disappointed that the Galaxy S24 series doesn’t have a microSD slot, it’s not unexpected. This feature has been absent from the Galaxy S lineup for several years, and Samsung has clarified that it is focused on providing ample internal storage options instead.

