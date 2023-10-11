The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days shopping event is on its final day, and the Prime Day deals are still going strong. If your kids need a new tablet designed with rambunctious children in mind, Amazon has the deal for you. As part of Amazon Fire tablet deals, Amazon has discounted its Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet. The medium-sized tablet designed for children is down to $75 after a nice 50% discount. This is the lowest price this tablet has ever had, no exaggeration. If you’re tired of your kids asking to play games on your phone, get them their own durable tablet today before this lowest ever price cut disappears.

Why you should buy the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet is designed specifically for kids age six to twelve. It has special features to increase durability, maximize kid-friendly fun, and keep your child safe.

The most obvious feature is the large case. This helps protect the tablet from the carelessness of little kids, who don’t quite understand words like “breakable” or “expensive.” The case wraps around all four edges of the tablet, and it has a foldout stand so you don’t have to prop it up against anything when you’re watching shows. The screen is made from aluminosilicate glass that won’t scratch or break easily.

When you buy this Fire HD Kids tablet deal, Amazon throws in a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. It’s a multimedia service that has games, movies, apps and more all designed for kids. The battery on the Fire HD 8 Kids lasts for 13 hours, so you won’t need to recharge even during long road trips.

The most important feature for a kids tablet is arguably safety. Not everything on the internet is safe for kids to see, and giving them access to all of it can be a scary step. The Fire HD 8 has a safe web browsing feature that automatically blocks content that’s too adult, and you can customize it yourself by adding additional sites you don’t want your child visiting.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet is on sale for $75 after a 50% discount. This is the lowest price this tablet has ever been at, and it likely won’t get anywhere near this price until Black Friday. Even then it might not get this low. If your child is ready for their own tablet, this is a fantastic and cheap option.

