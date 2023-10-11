 Skip to main content
Get a brand new iPhone for under $150 in the Prime Day sales

You may or may not be surprised to know that Amazon is kicking off its Prime Day Big Deal Days event in October, much closer to the holiday shopping season. Alongside the many Prime Day deals that Amazon has been running, many include Apple’s iPhone in both old and new form. One of the best deals right now includes the third-generation iPhone SE for just $149. It’s a huge savings of $230 compared to the original price of $379, although there is a catch — the phone is locked to a Straight Talk prepaid subscription. Still, if that isn’t an issue for you, this is a super sweet deal. You’re going to need to be fast, though, as this offer will be gone before you know it. Here’s what to expect if you’re going to take advantage of the offer:

Why you should buy the third-generation Apple iPhone SE

The third-generation Apple iPhone SE, which was released in March 2022, is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip — the same one that you’ll find in the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14. That means the Apple iPhone SE 2022 is pretty powerful for its price, with snappy performance when you launch even the most demanding apps and when you’re multitasking between them. The device is also equipped with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, which may be small compared to the screens of other modern smartphones, but it makes up for the lack of size with excellent color accuracy and overall high quality.

At the back of the third-generation Apple iPhone SE is a 12MP Wide camera that can record 4K video at up to 60 frames per second, while at the front is a 7MP FaceTime HD camera for clear selfies and video calls. The smartphone also features a durable design, an IP67 rating for water resistance, and protection from Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint recognition system. For all these reasons, the Apple iPhone SE 2022 appears in our roundups of the best phones as the top small iPhone and the best iPhones as the recommended option for tight budgets.

One of the cheapest Prime Day iPhone deals from Amazon includes the third-generation Apple iPhone SE for just $149. The smartphone is less than half its sticker price of $379 for savings of $230, but before you proceed with the transaction, remember that the device will only work with a Straight Talk prepaid subscription. If that won’t be a problem for you, hurry with the purchase because stocks of the third-generation Apple iPhone SE are probably already selling out.

