Google’s own Pixel phones and Chromebooks might run on its in-house processors in the future. A new Axios report claims the search engine giant is developing its own chipsets that could arrive on Pixel smartphones as soon as next year.

Codenamed “Whitechapel”, Google has reportedly partnered with Samsung to design and manufacture the 8-core ARM processor. It’s said to take advantage of the South Korea-based phone maker’s 5-nanometer technology that has yet to hit the market and is an upgrade from the existing 7nm chipsets found on most flagship smartphones.

Plus, Whitechapel will possibly include optimizations for Google’s machine-learning frameworks. It will reportedly also have a standalone component dedicated to the performance of Google Assistant’s always-on abilities. It’s worth noting that Google already bundles an in-house chip called the Pixel Neural Core on the Pixel 4 to handle artificial intelligence workloads and smart camera features.

However, building the main processor from scratch could allow Google to further refine its phones’ experience in terms of both speed and battery life. The company, over the past year, has been found setting up a chip design team based out of India and poaching designers from other silicon manufacturers such as Intel and Qualcomm.

While Google is already prototyping the first working versions of the chip, Axios says it won’t likely debut until next year. Incidentally, Google’s next flagship, the Pixel 5 series is expected to run on Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 765G processor.

The report further mentions the chip could eventually also make its way to Chromebooks. However, that will likely happen much later and we don’t know yet whether Google will make it available for third-party Chrome OS partners like Dell and Asus.

