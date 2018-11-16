Digital Trends
Leak shows a third, budget Google Pixel 3 with a Snapdragon 670, headphone jack

Christian de Looper
The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL may already be considered two of the best Android phones out there, but it looks like Google isn’t done releasing Pixel 3 phones just yet. New rumors have appeared online suggesting that Google is working on a third Pixel, code-named “Sargo” and dubbed the Pixel 3 Lite online. The phone looks to be a budget option for those who want a Google smartphone experience, but don’t want to pony up the cash for the Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL.

The device was leaked online by Russian tech blogger Rozetked, who posted a hands-on video of the unreleased device. Design-wise, the phone looks similar to the other Pixel 3 models, expect it has a smaller 5.56-inch display on the front that is not edge-to-edge and has a resolution of 2,220 x 1,080. It also appears to have a headphone jack, unlike the other two Pixel 3 devices, and a slightly thicker build.

Under the hood, the phone is clearly midrange. According to the blog post, the phone includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor, which has so far been largely featured in phones targeted at Asian markets. That processor is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage — though it’s entirely possible that there will be options for more RAM or storage. On the back, there’s a 12-megapixel camera, while the front of the device has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Powering it all is a 2,915mAh battery.

The rear-facing camera on the device looks to be the same as the one on the other Pixel 3 devices, and if it actually is, that could be a huge selling point for it. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are largely considered to have some of the best smartphone cameras on the market, and bringing that experience to cheaper phones would be a big deal.

The report mentions that the phone will end up costing between $400 and $500, which makes sense. That would put the phone squarely in the high-end midrange market. It’s also entirely possible that the phone is aimed more at emerging markets like India and China, and that we won’t see it in the U.S. at all.

We’ll update this article as we hear more about the Google Pixel “Sargo.”

