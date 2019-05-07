Digital Trends
Here’s where you can buy the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL

Google’s newest phone brings the camera prowess of the Pixel 3 and 3 XL to a more acceptable price. It’s called the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, and while the new phones may compromise on build materials and internal components a little, it still has what everyone loves about the Pixel range — super smart camera tech, Google Assistant, and a range of other ultra-smart software features.

You may be wondering where you can get the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL for yourself. Thankfully, there are a range of options. You can buy the phone unlocked and use it on your preferred carrier, or you can get it straight from your carrier, which might mean good deals and payment plans.

Here’s everything you need to know about buying the Google Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL.

Unlocked

The Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL are available unlocked straight from Google, and that’s good news for those that simply want to own their phone outright. The device is relatively affordable too — you will pay $399 for the standard Google Pixel 3a, or a slightly more expensive $479 for the Google Pixel 3a XL. The phones can be bought directly from the Google online store.

The phones are available from other outlets as well. We’ll update this article when we hear more about unlocked pricing of the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.

Carriers

Unlike previous Google Pixel phones, the Google Pixel 3a and Google Pixel 3a XL are both available from a number of carriers. In fact, there’s really only one major carrier that the Pixel will not be available on — AT&T (but it will work on the network). Here’s everything we know about carrier availability of the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.

AT&T

As mentioned, AT&T is the only major carrier that’s not offering the Google Pixel 3a or 3a XL. That said, you can buy the phone unlocked and use it on AT&T — so if you’re on AT&T and want the device, that’s what you’ll have to do.

Sprint

Sprint will be offering the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL both online and in stores. We’ll update this article when we hear more about the phone’s pricing and availability.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile will be offering the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL both online and in stores. We’ll update this article when we hear more about the phone’s pricing and availability.

Verizon

Verizon is offering the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL both online and in stores. Pricing for the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL can be found below.

  • Google Pixel 3a: $399.99, or $16.66 per month for 24 months.
  • Google Pixel 3a XL: $479.99, or $19.99 per month for 24 months.

Verizon also has a deal going for the Pixel 3a and 3a XL — for a limited time, you’ll get $100 off a new Pixel 3a if you add a new line or switch to Verizon.

US Cellular

US Cellular will be offering the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL online. We’ll update this article when we hear more about the phone’s pricing and availability.

Visible

Visible will be offering the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL online, but the phones won’t be available from Visible until June. Pricing for the phones is as follows.

  • Google Pixel 3a: $408, or $17 per month for 24 months.
  • Google Pixel 3a XL: $480, or $20 per month for 24 months.

Visible has also said that it will be sharing more information about deals and savings on the Pixel 3a closer to the release date.

