The Google Pixel 4a will finally be revealed on August 3

It looks like the Google Pixel 4a is finally on its way. After months of radio silence regarding the expected Pixel 4a, Google has finally posted a teaser for a new phone on its online store. The teaser suggests that the next Pixel device will go on sale on August 3.

Google has also updated some of its social media channels with a small cutout, which seems like a reference to a hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera on the device. The company also seems to be referencing the camera quality of its phones in the teaser. While at first glance, the teaser has a wall of Lorem Ipsum placeholder text, you can spot references to camera tech, like “lowlightena,” “megapixelum,” and “bokehus.”

The Pixel 4a release is overdue. The Pixel 3a was launched at Google I/O in May 2019, and many were expecting Google to announce the follow-up around the same time this year. That didn’t happen, and some were starting to think there wouldn’t be a Pixel 4a at all.

Of course, there have been plenty of rumors regarding the Pixel 4a, and it could be a great phone for the price. According to the rumors, the device will offer a 5.8-inch OLED display, along with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor. It may also offer 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, along with a 12-megapixel camera. If the rumored price of $350 turns out to be true, the device could give the iPhone SE a serious run for its money in terms of value.

Apart from that, we’ll have to wait and see just what the Pixel 4a has to offer. The Pixel 3a was regarded as one of the best phones for the price, especially given the fact that it offers such a great camera and stripped-back software experience. Mid-range phones in general have been getting better, with the iPhone SE leading the pack. That’s thanks to the fact that the iPhone SE offers the same processor as the iPhone 11 Pro, in the body of an iPhone 8, and all for only $400. There’s also the Galaxy A series, including the Galaxy A51 and A71 5G.

