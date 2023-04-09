Even though Google is the company that makes Android, they don’t have a true flagship phone, besides possibly the Pixel 7 Pro, but even then, it doesn’t easily compete with the likes of the Samsung S23 Ultra or the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Even so, Google has done well in the ‘flagship killer’ category, and the Pixel 6a is a great example. Even better, there’s a massive sale on Best Buy right now that discounts the Pixel 6a by a whopping $200, bringing it down to just $249 from $449.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 6a

While the Google Pixel 6a might not necessarily be a flagship, it still manages to pack a big punch in a small body and at budget pricing. Under the hood, you’ll find the Google Tensor chip, which easily competes with the Snapdragon 888, and provides an excellent overall experience. That means you can also get a lot of graphics-heavy gaming done, although that, unfortunately, comes with the side-effect of running rather hot the longer you use it. Luckily, the gorgeous 6.1-inch OLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution might help get your mind off it, and if you don’t play games at all, you won’t likely run into that issue.

As for cameras, you get a 12.2MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP camera, all of which aren’t that impressive, at least in theory. When you use it, the pictures always come out excellent, without too much saturation or vibrancy that makes the image feel fake. Truthfully, the only place the Pixel 6a lags is the battery life, which is mediocre, especially for a phone with a 4410mAh battery. That means you’ll likely only get a day of use out of it, maybe a day and a half if you aren’t a heavy user, which isn’t a deal breaker if you’re regular about charging your phone at night.

Overall, the Pixel 6a is a great mid-range phone that can chomp at the tail of some of the best flagships, and for only $249 from Best Buy, it’s a pretty hard deal to beat. That said, there are a lot of excellent phone deals you can take advantage of if the Pixel 6a doesn’t quite tickle your fancy.

