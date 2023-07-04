Amazon has one of the better phone deals around at the moment with the Google Pixel 7 currently enjoying a $95 discount. Usually priced at $599, it’s down to $505 working out at 16% off the regular price. A tempting phone at this price, we’re here to tell you more about what to expect from it so you can see if it’s the right fit for you.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 7

The Google Pixel 7 is a very likable phone. We’ve ranked it among the best phones for value and it’s even better value when on sale. It’s powered by the Google Tensor G2 processor and is designed to take advantage of all things Android as you’d expect from Google.

Its 6.3-inch Pixel 7 display looks great, being super sharp and offering rich and vivid colors. It has a 90Hz refresh rate and is an OLED panel with a 2400 x 1080 resolution, so it instantly looks pretty good. HDR10+ certified, you can trust a good picture at all times.

The other highlight for many phone owners is the camera. The Google Pixel 7 has two cameras on the back. There’s a 50-megapixel f/1.9 aperture main camera like the one on the Pixel 6. It has optical image stabilization and laser autofocus. There’s also a 12MP f/2,2 wide-angle camera with a modest 114-degree field of view. Videos can be taken at 4K resolutions at up to 60 frames per second and there’s support for 10-bit HDR. On the front is a 10.8MP f/2.2 aperture selfie camera for taking snaps. A Night Sight mode is great for taking shots in low-light situations too.

As well as all that, the Google Pixel 7 also has an adaptive battery that can last over 24 hours with up to 72 hours gained via Extreme Battery Saver in an emergency.

A good quality phone for anyone looking for something a little smaller than average, the Google Pixel 7 is usually priced at $599. Right now, you can buy it for $505 when you head to Amazon. A saving of $95, this is a great time to upgrade your existing phone. We can’t say how long it’ll stay this price so snap it up now if it’s the one for you.

