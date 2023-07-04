 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

There’s a 4th of July deal on the Pixel 7, and it’s worth considering

Jennifer Allen
By
The Google Pixel 7's screen, held in a man's hand.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Amazon has one of the better phone deals around at the moment with the Google Pixel 7 currently enjoying a $95 discount. Usually priced at $599, it’s down to $505 working out at 16% off the regular price. A tempting phone at this price, we’re here to tell you more about what to expect from it so you can see if it’s the right fit for you.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 7

The Google Pixel 7 is a very likable phone. We’ve ranked it among the best phones for value and it’s even better value when on sale. It’s powered by the Google Tensor G2 processor and is designed to take advantage of all things Android as you’d expect from Google.

Its 6.3-inch Pixel 7 display looks great, being super sharp and offering rich and vivid colors. It has a 90Hz refresh rate and is an OLED panel with a 2400 x 1080 resolution, so it instantly looks pretty good. HDR10+ certified, you can trust a good picture at all times.

Related

The other highlight for many phone owners is the camera. The Google Pixel 7 has two cameras on the back. There’s a 50-megapixel f/1.9 aperture main camera like the one on the Pixel 6. It has optical image stabilization and laser autofocus. There’s also a 12MP f/2,2 wide-angle camera with a modest 114-degree field of view. Videos can be taken at 4K resolutions at up to 60 frames per second and there’s support for 10-bit HDR. On the front is a 10.8MP f/2.2 aperture selfie camera for taking snaps. A Night Sight mode is great for taking shots in low-light situations too.

As well as all that, the Google Pixel 7 also has an adaptive battery that can last over 24 hours with up to 72 hours gained via Extreme Battery Saver in an emergency.

A good quality phone for anyone looking for something a little smaller than average, the Google Pixel 7 is usually priced at $599. Right now, you can buy it for $505 when you head to Amazon. A saving of $95, this is a great time to upgrade your existing phone. We can’t say how long it’ll stay this price so snap it up now if it’s the one for you.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Great for browsing, this 7-inch Android tablet is discounted to $49
The Onn Tablet Pro lying on a table.

For one of the cheapest tablet deals you can buy at the moment, check out Walmart and the Onn. 7-inch tablet. It's usually priced at $59 but it's enjoying a $10 price cut bringing it down to $49. While it won't be the fastest of tablets around, if you simply need one for basic web browsing or to entertain the kids on a long journey, it'll do the job well enough. Here's what else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Onn. 7-inch tablet
No Onn. tablet features in our look at the best Android tablets but don't let that put you off. This tablet is all about keeping things cheap yet cheerful. It has a 7-inch screen with a reasonable resolution of 1024 x 600. Alongside that is a 2GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of memory, and 32GB of storage. Clearly, this isn't going to be a fast tablet but it runs Android 11 (Go Edition) well enough. It's suited for any time you want to browse the internet without your phone or if you want to keep your kids busy. Thanks to the Android support, you can play a number of games here although don't count on anything too taxing without sluggish performance.

Read more
This is the cheapest unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 deal today
Holding the Samsung Galaxy S23 with the display turned on.

One of the best phone deals today doesn't come directly from the source but via Amazon. If you've been keen to buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 for a while, you'll appreciate being able to buy it for $700 saving $100 off the regular price of $800. Even itself can't beat that price. Keen to learn more? Let's take a look, or simply hit the buy button below.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S23
Considered to be one of the best phones for anyone seeking a small Android phone, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is full of great features. It has a blistering fast processor so you can easily multitask or play games without any problems. The processor also helps with the exceptional photography that the Samsung Galaxy S23 offers.

Read more
The latest iPhone SE just had its price slashed to $149 (seriously)
The Apple iPhone SE (2022)'s screen.

It's rare to see cheap phone deals that involve an iPhone but that's what Walmart has right now. Today, you can buy the latest iPhone SE for just $149 saving you $230 off the regular price. The catch is that it's locked to Straight Talk and obviously, it won't be competing with 'full' iPhones. However, at this price, it's still going to be tempting for anyone who wants an Apple phone on a budget.

Why you should buy the iPhone SE
Slowly working its way down the best iPhone list, the iPhone SE is still the best phone for anyone on a tight budget. It has an attractive 4.7-inch Retina HD display that goes perfectly with its up to 15 hours of video playback battery life. It has 5G connectivity like the best phones offer so you don't have to worry about missing out on great data speeds.

Read more