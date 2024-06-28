 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

How to turn vibrate on and off on your iPhone

By

Your iPhone, a device designed to keep you connected, offers a range of alert methods for new messages, phone calls, and notifications. Among these, the vibration function stands out. When activated, your phone will discreetly notify you by vibrating upon receiving an alert, a feature that can be particularly useful in certain situations.

The vibration feature on your iPhone, called "haptics," serves a variety of practical purposes. For instance, it can receive notifications discreetly when noise is inappropriate, like during meetings. Moreover, it’s a valuable tool for accessibility, aiding individuals with hearing impairments in staying connected. Additionally, it’s a handy feature when your iPhone is in Silent Mode, ensuring you don’t miss important calls or texts without needing a ringtone.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Your iPhone

Here’s more information about the iPhone vibration feature, including how to activate it, whether you can adjust its strength, and more. These steps work on any iPhone, including the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.

Someone holding an iPhone that shows the haptic setup screen for text tones.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

How to turn vibrations on and off on your iPhone

You can activate the vibrations feature through the Settings app. And once you're there, adjusting the vibration feature is pretty straightforward.

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your device.

Step 2: Next, choose Sounds & Haptics.

Step 3: Select Haptics.

Screenshots showing how to select Haptics on an iPhone 15 Pro.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Step 4: Choose the type of haptics you want during ringtones and alerts. Choices are Always Play, Play in Silent Mode, Don’t Play in Silent Mode, and Never Play.

Step 5: Tap the back button to go back to the Sounds & Haptics page and further customize the vibrations via haptics.

Step 6: Tap Ringtone or Text Tone.

Screenshots showing establishing haptics (vibrations) on iPhone.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Step 7: Under Ringtone, tap Haptics and make your selection. As you make a choice, you'll feel the selected vibration.

Screenshots showing how to adjust haptics settings for ringtones on iPhone.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Step 8: Under Text Tone, tap Haptics and make your selection. As you make a choice, you'll feel the selected vibration.

Screenshots showing how to adjust haptics settings for text tones on iPhone.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Can you change the vibration strength on your iPhone?

You might be wondering whether you can change the vibration strength on your iPhone. Unfortunately, you cannot.

Apple has never offered the ability to change vibration strength on the iPhone — not even in the most recent iOS 18 update. This could change in the future, but right now, the option does not exist.

What to do if your iPhone vibrates randomly

Though it’s unlikely, you may experience what seems like random vibrations. There are a few troubleshooting steps you can take to resolve this.

Step 1: Before doing anything else, reboot your iPhone and see if random vibrations no longer happen.

Step 2: Second, ensure that the vibrations are actually random. Go back to the haptics settings on your iPhone and ensure that everything is set up as you want. At the very least, turn off haptics to see if this solves the problem. You can do so by going into the Settings app and choosing Sounds & Haptics, then selecting Haptics. Select Never Play. If that resolves the issue, it's possible you had simply had incorrect haptics settings. If you want to continue using haptics, go back into the Setting app and reset them according to the steps above.

Step 3: Random vibrations could also be caused by an iOS bug. To resolve this issue, you’ll need to check if there’s an iOS software update that needs to be installed. If there is an update available, install it and then check if the latest version of iOS resolves the problem.

Step 4: Though even less likely, random vibrations could be caused by a hardware issue. In this case, you'd need to contact Apple Support to resolve the issue.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
6 features that iOS 18 stole from Android
An iPhone home screen with iOS 18.

Apple took to the stage in an all-singing, all-dancing presentation at WWDC 2024 to unveil iOS 18, the latest software upgrade for the iPhone. Apple Intelligence may be the headline act that's stolen all the coverage, but iOS 18 will also introduce a boatload of smaller changes that can't simply be forgotten. Once you upgrade to iOS 18, you'll get more customization options, icon theming, a game mode, and more.

Really, Apple fans have never had it so good. But if that seems familiar to some of you, well, it's because iOS is becoming more and more like Android. To Android fans like me, the irony is so, so sweet. Apple fans, enjoy your new and awesome features that have been very obviously cribbed from Android.

Read more
Why does my iPhone say SOS? What it means and how to get rid of it
iPhone 14 Pro Max showing SOS indicator in status bar.

You’re probably used to seeing a 5G, LTE, or Wi-Fi symbol in your iPhone’s status bar, but recent iOS versions have added another option to the list that may sometimes be a bit confusing. Sometimes, you may see “SOS” up there instead.

Don’t be alarmed if this appears. There’s likely nothing wrong with your iPhone, and it’s not broadcasting an emergency SOS signal without your knowledge. It merely indicates that your iPhone can be used to place an emergency call.
Why does my phone say SOS?

Read more
6 reasons why you shouldn’t buy the iPhone 15
A green iPhone 15 lock screen.

The Apple iPhone 15 series was introduced last year and includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. These are Apple's latest phones until the iPhone 16 series is announced this fall.

The iPhone 15 would typically be an excellent choice for users who don't require all the additional features of the iPhone 15 Pro series. However, there are several reasons why you should no longer consider this phone. Some of these reasons are related to the phone itself, while others are associated with where we are on Apple's iPhone release schedule.

Read more