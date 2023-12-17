 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

How to use Apple Music’s Favorite Songs playlist in iOS 17

Bryan M. Wolfe
By

Apple Music has always been a powerful platform for streaming and discovering new music. With the latest updates of iOS 17.1 and 17.2, Apple has introduced new features that make it even easier to add your favorite songs to your music library. Doing so takes just a few steps.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • An iPhone or iPad with iOS 17.2 or later installed

Before getting started, be sure to install the iOS/iPadOS 17.2 update or later on your iPhone or iPad. Otherwise these steps aren't possible.

The Apple Music app on an iPhone, showing the Favorite Songs playlist.
Digital Trends

How to add songs to Favorite Songs

You can now favorite songs in Apple Music. Here are the steps to do so.

Step 1: To add a song to your favorites in Apple Music, touch and hold the song title or tap the More button (three dots).

Step 2: Next, tap Favorite.

Screenshots showing how to favorite a song in Apple Music on iPhone.
Digital Trends
Related

Step 3: Alternatively, you can tap the star icon on the Now Playing screen.

Screenshots showing how to favorite a song on Apple Music from the Now Playing screen.
Digital Trends

How to find your Favorite Songs playlist

Your favorited songs in Apple Music are now added to a new Favorite Songs playlist.

Step 1: To find your Favorite Songs playlist, choose Library at the bottom of the Apple Music app.

Step 2: Select Playlists.

Screenshots showing how to find the Favorite Songs playlist in Apple Music.
Digital Trends

Step 3: Scroll down, choose "Favorite Songs*.

Screenshots showing how to find the Favorite Songs playlist in Apple Music.
Digital Trends

How to add playlists to your Favorites

Beginning with iOS 17.2, you can also favorite a playlist in Apple Music.

Step 1: To favorite a playlist, choose Library in the Apple Music app.

Step 2: Choose Playlists.

Screenshots showing the steps to favorite a playlist in Apple Music.
Digital Trends

Step 3: Select the playlist to favorite.

Step 4: Tap the three dot icon at the top right, then select Favorite.

Screenshots showing the steps to favorite a playlist in Apple Music.
Digital Trends

How to find all your Favorites

Apple Music offers a location that stores all of your favorite items in your music library.

Step 1: To get started, choose Library in the app.

Step 2: Choose any of the following: Playlists, Artists, Albums, or Songs.

Screenshots showing how to find favorites in the Apple Music app.
Digital Trends

Step 3: Select the three-line icon at the top right.

Step 4: Select Favorite. You'll now see only the favorited items in the category you choose.

Screenshots showing how to find favorites in the Apple Music app.
Digital Trends

How to add Favorites to your library

When you add a song to a playlist or favorite it, it will be automatically added to your Apple Music library. However, starting with iOS 17.2, you can modify these settings.

Step 1: To get started, tap on the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.

Step 2: Tap Music.

Step 3: Scroll down, then untoggle Add Playlist Songs or untoggle Add Favorite Songs, depending on your preferences.

Screenshots showing how to toggle/untoggle the ability to automatically save favorited items in Apple Music.
Digital Trends

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
17 iPhone apps I couldn’t live without in 2023
An iPhone 15 Pro home screen with festive decorations.

Though I check out and review a variety of smartphones, including Android phones, my primary device is my iPhone 15 Pro. Not only is it my main device because I like the hardware, but I’m quite vested in the Apple ecosystem — especially when it comes to apps from the App Store.

As you can guess, my entire life is pretty much accessible on my iPhone. Not just photos and messages, but also all of the apps I use daily. And while there's no shortage of great iPhone apps, but these are the ones I couldn't live without in 2023.
1Password

Read more
I used AR glasses with Android tablets and iPads. Only one was good
Two pairs of AR glasses on top of an iPad and an Android tablet.

When Apple announced its overtly expensive Vision Pro AR headset, arguably its biggest promise had little to do with hardware. The company says “hundreds and thousands of iPhone and iPad apps" run well on Vision OS, and they will be ready to boot on the Vision Pro on launch day.

Apple made an ever bigger promise to developers. “By default, your iPad and/or iPhone apps will be published automatically on the App Store on Apple Vision Pro,” the company said. That’s akin to solving the biggest problem for an experimental class of hardware.

Read more
You’re all wrong — 60Hz on the iPhone is fine
A video playing on the Apple iPhone 15 Plus.

The iPhone 15 launch feels like it was just yesterday, but rumors of the iPhone 16 are already floating around. Some of the most recent have been bad news for enthusiasts, as it seems Apple is happy to stick with one of the more controversial elements of the iPhone 15: a 60Hz refresh rate.

While some people have dismissed this as tech-bubble griping that no one in the actual public cares about, there's definitely some fire to go with all this smoke. A 60Hz refresh rate, while not criminal, is starting to look increasingly comical on Apple's $799-plus smartphones. After all, almost every single Android smartphone priced at more than $500 now has a 90Hz or even 120Hz display — so why are two of Apple's best smartphones languishing with objectively worse screen tech?

Read more