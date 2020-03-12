Do you want to know how to use the Voice Memos app or record audio on iPhone? Perhaps you’re a student who wants to document lectures for future study. Perhaps you’re a journalist who wants to record an interview. Or perhaps you’re a musician who wants to lay down some demos without the fuss of using dedicated music software. Regardless of the particular purpose you have in mind, using Voice Memos and recording audio on iPhone is painlessly easy. It may not get all the attention other iPhone apps receive, but it’s certainly one of Apple’s unsung heroes.

This article will explain how to use Voice Memos to record audio on your iPhone. It will also run through some of the extra functionality offered by the Voice Memos apps, such as the ability to edit and delete your recordings, as well as the ability to share them.

How to use Voice Memos and record audio on iPhone

Usually, you’ll find Voice Memos in the Utilities folder on your iPhone’s Home screen. Once you open it, you’ll be taken straight to its main interface.

At the bottom of the screen, you’ll see a circular red button. This is the Record button. Press it to begin recording.

Obviously, it helps to know beforehand what you want to record and how best to position the iPhone to get the best recording results. Generally, placing the iPhone on a flat surface is better than holding it in your hand, since it avoids the kinds of wobbles and scuffs that can create unwanted noise. Also, it’s worth noting that the microphone is at the bottom of your iPhone — so point it toward the source of your recording.

When you want to stop recording, press the Record button again. This finishes the recording and adds it to your saved Voice Memos. You’ll see an entry for it on the main Voice Memos screen. It will usually be named after the location in which it was recorded (e.g. “Digital Trends Street” or “Home”). However, by tapping on the name, you can change it.

How to use Voice Memos to edit or delete recorded audio

Once you’ve recorded something, Voice Memos lets you do a number of things with your recording. By tapping on the More icon (which looks like three horizontally aligned dots) below your recording, you can bring up a menu that presents various options. Once on this menu, tap Edit Recording to edit what you’ve just recorded.

Doing this brings up another screen with an audio wave graph of your recording. Just above this graph, in the top-right corner, is the Trim icon. Tap on it to trim your recording. You do this by dragging one of the yellow lines at either the beginning or the end of the audio. Drag it to the desired point, press the Play button to hear how it will sound, and then tap the Trim button to complete the trim. Finally, tap the Save button in the top-right corner of the screen to save the edit, and then tap Done.

Also, if you decide that you no longer want to keep a recording, you can delete it. To do this, simply tap a recording on the main Voice Memos screen, and then tap the Trash icon underneath it. You can recover deleted recordings for up to 30 days by scrolling down to Recently Deleted. By tapping on this, you can then choose to restore a deleted recording.

How to use Voice Memos to share recorded audio

Aside from editing recordings, you can also share them. Again, after finishing a recording, tap the More button underneath it. Here, you can copy and duplicate the recording or save it to Files. To share it, tap the Share button.

Next, tap the app through which you’d like to share the recording. You can also choose to send it to a contact through Messages, or send it to another Apple device using AirDrop.

Editors' Recommendations