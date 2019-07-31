How to watch Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked August 2019 event

Share

A new phone is arriving, so gear up as Samsung is preparing its second major event of the year. That’s right, the next Galaxy Unpacked is almost upon us, and like the February Galaxy Unpacked that saw the Galaxy S10 range revealed, we’re expecting an event packed to the rafters with new technology and developments.

But you don’t want to just read about the reveals after the fact — you want to experience them live, whether by watching a live stream or by keeping an eye on the developments as they flood in. How can you do that? We’ve got you covered. Here’s how to watch Samsung’s August Galaxy Unpacked event live.

What’s expected?

What exactly are we expecting? We’ve covered that in our what to expect article, but to summarize briefly: a lot.

The biggest announcement is expected to be the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. There’s likely going to be a lot to unpack in that announcement, but one of the biggest new features of the Note 10 is that it’s expected to come in two models: the standard Note 10, and the super-sized Note 10 Plus (or Pro). Both will get the usual specs bump, but the new design will definitely be an eye-catcher. Gone are the bezels, replaced with a Galaxy S10-like hole in the display for the selfie camera — a punch-hole display. But unlike the S10, the Note 10’s is expected to be centrally-located at the top of the screen.

But the Note 10 range isn’t alone. We’re also expecting an update to the Galaxy Watch Active, which was launched less than six months ago. The updated version, expected to be called the Galaxy Watch Active 2, retains much of its predecessor’s looks and style, but adds an LTE connection and a larger battery. We also expect to see more of the newly-revealed Galaxy Tab S6, even if it’s just showing off physical units. Most importantly though, will the Galaxy Fold be in attendance? Samsung’s ill-fated folding phone is due to officially release in September, and Samsung could use Galaxy Unpacked to highlight the changes its made and rebuild lost hype for the device. If we’re lucky, we may also get an update on whether the Galaxy Home will ever see the light of day.

When is it?

Galaxy Unpacked takes place in Brooklyn, New York on August 7. The event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET — that’s 1 p.m. PT, or 9 p.m. BST — and with a device as noteworthy (heh) as the Note 10 range expected, don’t assume Samsung will wrap things up quickly. Set aside at least an hour to catch everything on stream.

How can I follow it live?

If you’re in the mood to watch all the action unfold live, then you can do so by tuning in to one of the many streams. We’ll confirm links as we get closer to the date, but it’s likely you’ll find streams on Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked homepage, on Samsung’s Facebook page, and on Samsung’s official YouTube channel. The YouTube channel will also be the place to catch the footage on demand if you want to relive a particular moment, or are saving watching it until later.

If you’re not able to watch the event live, then consider keeping a few Twitter feeds open. Our Digital Trends Twitter account will be keeping track of all the latest developments. We’ll also have people on the ground, so follow Mobile Editor Julian Chokkattu, Associate Mobile Editor Corey Gaskin, and Home Editor John Velasco for the latest news, events, and Samsung devices as soon as they see them.