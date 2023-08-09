 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

This amazing iOS 17 feature clones your voice. Here’s how it works

Nadeem Sarwar
By

Personal Voice is an accessibility-centric feature in iOS 17 that saves a likeness of your voice, just the way different Siri voices come pre-installed on your phone. It integrates with the in-built Live Speech system and reads out on-screen content or any other data stored on the phone in your own voice.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

30 minutes

What You Need

  • An iPhone running iOS 17, or an iPad with iPadOS 17 installed.

Apple says the new feature lets “users at risk of losing their ability to speak to create a voice that sounds like them.” For example, people living with ALS, vocal cord haemorrhage, laryngeal cancer, and multiple sclerosis have a high risk of losing their voice. Even excessive use, or misuse of the vocal cords can lead to such a grave outcome.

To address such a scenario, Apple developed Personal Voice so that users can still retain a digital semblance of their real voice and use it to communicate with their friends and family members. It can be used for FaceTime calls, during regular phone calls, and in any assistive app of your choice.

Personal Voice feature on iPhone.
Activating Personal Voice on an iPhone Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

How to create a Personal Voice in iOS 17

You can create a Personal Voice using an iPhone running iOS 17, and even an iPad running iPadOS 17. The only limitation is that it is currently exclusive to the English language. And if you wish to create it using a Mac, it must have one of Apple’s own M-series processors inside.

With that all in mind, here's how to set up the Personal Voice feature:

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Scroll down and tap on Accessibility.

Related

Step 3: On the Accessibility page, navigate downwards and select Personal Voice.

Step 4: As you land on the next page, tap on the option that says Create a Personal Voice.

Step 5: An on-screen pop-up will now explain what this feature is all about and some instructions, as well. At the bottom, hit the blue OK button.

Step 6: Next, you will be asked to set the name for the Personal Voice you are about to record. Once you’ve decided on the name, tap on Continue and proceed to the next stage.

Step 7: You will now see a page that says Check Sound Quality. Here, tap on the red record button at the bottom and read the line(s) that appear in bold text at the center of the screen.

Step 8: Once you’ve recorded the first line, the training system will show a message that says “Moving to the next phrase” above the red recorder button. Then, it will automatically keep giving you fresh lines until you’ve recorded all 150 of them.

Step 9: After all the training lines have been recorded, you will see an on-screen message that says "You’re Done Recording." As you hit the Continue button at the bottom, you will be asked to grant it notification access. Select Allow in the prompt box.

Step 10: Next, you need to plug your phone in for charging and leave it in a locked state for the recordings to process. Once a Personal Voice based on your own vocal likeness has been created, you will receive a notification that it’s ready for further setup.

Personal Voice under Live Speech section
Enabling Personal Voice in iOS 17 Nadeem Sarwar / DigitalTrends

How to use your Personal Voice

As mentioned above, a notification will tell you when your Personal Voice bank is ready. You can head into the settings and replace the default Siri voice with one that sounds like your very own.

In our testing, it took around nine hours for the Personal Voice to be get processed. We also noticed that the Personal Voice doesn't immediately appear in the Live Speech settings. You might want to reboot the phone or wait a bit for it to pop in the Voices section.

Once the Personal Voice is ready at system level, it’s a fairly simple process and all it takes are a few steps that are detailed below:

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone and click on Accessibility.

Step 2: On the Accessibility dashboard, scroll down until you find Live Speech.

Step 3: Enable the Live Speech toggle on the next page. Below it you will see the language option under the Voices banner and the corresponding voice in a format like this: English (U.K.): Samantha.

Step 4: As you tap on the Voices option and land on the next page, select Personal Voice appearing at the top.

Step 5: On the next page, you will see the name you originally set for your personal voice. Tap on it and you’re good to go.

Once you have enabled your Personal Voice as your Live Speech preference, it can be used for a wide range of tasks. During voice and FaceTime calls, all the text you type will be read out loud in your own voice. It can do the same job during in-person conversations, as well.

Alternatively, you can also save some of the most commonly used phrases and keep them handy for any kind of conversation in the future. In our tests, we found that the distinct audio signature is replicated well using Personal Voice, but it does make the signature pauses and nuances sound somewhat robotic, especially if you are a non-native English speaker.

Even so, it's impressive to have such a powerful feature baked right into your iPhone — especially one that's as easy to use as Personal Voice is.

Editors' Recommendations

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
How to download the iPadOS 17 beta on your iPad right now
iPad showing iPadOS 17 Developer Beta 1 update screen with MacBook in the background.

During its 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) last month, Apple took the wraps off its entire lineup of 2023 operating system updates, including iPadOS 17. This year's major tablet software release promises to bring over many of the fun lock screen features from the iPhone to the larger canvas, plus a new Health app, a better way of working with PDFs and Notes, and some nice multitasking improvements.

The final release of iPadOS 17 won't show up until this fall, but Apple has just opened the doors on its public beta program for those who would like to take an early sneak peek.

Read more
How to get rid of someone else’s Apple ID on your iPhone
iPhone 11 Pro Settings

While it's always a good idea to wipe your iPhone before selling it or passing it on to someone else, it's not uncommon for some folks to forget this important step, especially if they're just handing an old iPhone down to a friend or family member. Hence, if you've acquired a used iPhone from somewhere, you may find that it's still signed into the Apple ID of the previous owner, which can be a pretty frustrating situation as it makes it difficult for you to make your new iPhone truly your own.

Depending on whose Apple ID you're using, this may be more than just an inconvenience. Using an iPhone that's fully signed in to someone else's Apple ID means that you'll be syncing data like your photos and messages with their iCloud account instead of yours, and it's likely they can even track its location via Apple's Find My iPhone. Even if they're a close friend or immediate family member, you may not want them to have that level of access to your personal life.

Read more
How to download the iOS 17 beta on your iPhone right now
Hand holding iPhone in front of a MacBook showing iOS 17 Developer Beta 1 download page.

Last month, Apple officially took the wraps off iOS 17 during its 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The next major release of the iPhone operating system includes some exciting new features, ranging from improvements to phone calls and FaceTime to a new Journal app and a StandBy smart display mode for your bedside table.

The final release of iOS 17 isn't expected to arrive until September, but as usual, Apple has already run through a round of early betas to give developers a head start on prepping their apps for the fall release. Now, as promised, the first public beta has officially arrived to allow non-developers to get a taste of what's coming.

Read more